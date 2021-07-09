HOMIHELP (HOMI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $6.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00055027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.37 or 0.00903663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005234 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

