HOMIHELP (HOMI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $6.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.77 or 0.00880698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005311 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP (CRYPTO:HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

