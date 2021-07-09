Honest Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Honest has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $6,161.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00164549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,479.17 or 0.99993247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00936781 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

