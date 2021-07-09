Hord (HORD) Trading Down 5% This Week

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. Hord has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $88,150.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00122765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00164233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.12 or 0.99802371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.00937121 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,821,558 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

