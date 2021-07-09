Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $3,245,933.04 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barry Moze also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 871,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,555. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.27. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $2,971,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $3,682,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,169,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,534,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

