Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.16. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 1,885,852 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 19.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston American Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Houston American Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

