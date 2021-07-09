Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $32.94 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.64 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.