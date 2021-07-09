HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.41

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.41 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19.10 ($0.25). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 19.95 ($0.26), with a volume of 258,733 shares traded.

HSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities upped their price target on HSS Hire Group from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £138.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

In related news, insider Paul Quested acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

