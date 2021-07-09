Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.89. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 34,376 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

