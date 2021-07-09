Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.52 and last traded at $49.52. Approximately 31,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,014,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

