Hugo Boss (BOSS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/8/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

7/5/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/1/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

6/30/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up €0.27 ($0.32) on Friday, reaching €47.31 ($55.66). 400,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.58. Hugo Boss AG has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €48.90 ($57.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

