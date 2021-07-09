Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HGEN. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of HGEN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -2.37.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,993,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,524,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

