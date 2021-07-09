Humaniq One Day Volume Tops $84,347.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 27% against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $84,347.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00055281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.13 or 0.00907383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

