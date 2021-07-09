Humanscape (HUM) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $47.50 million and $12.70 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 533,384,635 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

