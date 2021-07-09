Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 216.27 ($2.83). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68), with a volume of 227,645 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £338.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 249.95.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

