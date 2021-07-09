Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.69 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

