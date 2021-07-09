Huobi Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $9.57 or 0.00028569 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $150.07 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00055158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.18 or 0.00898859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005300 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

