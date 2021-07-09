Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.89 ($0.05). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.62 ($0.05), with a volume of 21,483,507 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.90. The company has a market capitalization of £72.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

