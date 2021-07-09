Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $3,375.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00329520 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00135068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00181671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars.

