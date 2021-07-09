Hxro (HXRO) Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $121.21 million and approximately $296,759.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hxro Coin Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,005,772 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

