hybrix (HY) Price Hits $2.18 on Major Exchanges

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, hybrix has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $170.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hybrix coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00006430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00163491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.24 or 1.00090792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.07 or 0.00948629 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,266,165 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

