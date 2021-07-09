HYCON Achieves Market Cap of $478,753.81 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. HYCON has a market cap of $478,753.81 and approximately $128,539.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HYCON has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000079 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00069971 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,025,018,561 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,018,559 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

