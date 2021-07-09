HyperCash Price Hits $0.70 on Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $31.40 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

