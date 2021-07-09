HyperExchange Hits Market Capitalization of $360,588.05 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $360,588.05 and approximately $4,164.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00119306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00163503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,523.07 or 1.00107610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.60 or 0.00939472 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.