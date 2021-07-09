Hyperion (HYN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,109.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 76.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $1.55 million and $21,109.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.44 or 0.00907741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00089712 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

