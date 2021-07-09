Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $256,712.00

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market cap of $18.72 million and $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.44 or 0.00907741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00089712 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Hyprr (Howdoo)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using US dollars.

