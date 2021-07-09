I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) were up 6.6% on Friday after China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on the stock from $78.91 to $102.98. China Renaissance Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. I-Mab traded as high as $79.96 and last traded at $79.88. Approximately 4,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.94.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $56,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $402,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

