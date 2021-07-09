I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0805 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $2,809.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00380187 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003187 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013936 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.44 or 0.01616624 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,975,453 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

