IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lionstone Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises approximately 5.6% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $22,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $359,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,549,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,807,000 after buying an additional 94,842 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.82.

IAC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $141.71. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,732. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.