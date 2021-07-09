IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.84.

IMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$3.55 and a 12-month high of C$7.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.10.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

