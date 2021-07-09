Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $4,964.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $13,075.30 or 0.38670727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00116925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00162714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.01 or 0.99781542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.00935539 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

