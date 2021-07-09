iBTC Price Down 34.5% This Week (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, iBTC has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. iBTC has a total market cap of $16,727.42 and $167.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00046350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00120879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00163730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,422.94 or 0.99904284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.42 or 0.00939835 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

