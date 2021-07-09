ichi.farm Price Hits $3.92 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00121067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00164138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,410.39 or 1.00171670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.71 or 0.00952561 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.