ICHI (ICHI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.27 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00010276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00118571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00163219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.05 or 0.99769080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.20 or 0.00935325 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,182,137 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

