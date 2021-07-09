Idavoll Network (IDV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $94,548.00

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $94,548.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00121441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00163556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,983.77 or 1.00187808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00952010 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,227,572 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars.

