Ideaology (IDEA) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ideaology has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $305,342.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00892682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,871,361 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

