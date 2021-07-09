Idena (IDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $20,888.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idena has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00165139 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002738 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 71,239,237 coins and its circulating supply is 45,506,660 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.