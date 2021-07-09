IDEX Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $21.80 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00055490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00925741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005199 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

