Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $4.36 on Top Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00012990 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $10.02 million and $100,589.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00165139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,595.48 or 1.00033592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.77 or 0.00943220 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,807 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

