iEthereum Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One iEthereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iEthereum has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $201.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iEthereum has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.52 or 0.00905061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00089594 BTC.

About iEthereum

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

