IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Shares Sold by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,839 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of IG Acquisition worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGAC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IG Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 on Friday. 42,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,501. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.