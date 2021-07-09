IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 866.50 ($11.32). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 852 ($11.13), with a volume of 566,937 shares traded.

IGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 991.75 ($12.96).

Get IG Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 866.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.45.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.