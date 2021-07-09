ImageCoin Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $225,096.71 and $101,704.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,282,455 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

