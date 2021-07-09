Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $266.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

