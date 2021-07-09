Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.02. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 97,543 shares trading hands.

IMBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

