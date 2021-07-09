Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Independence Realty Trust worth $19,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after buying an additional 288,761 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

