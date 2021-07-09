Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $3.94 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00011639 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $62,562.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00046241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,876.01 or 1.00001941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.60 or 0.00952305 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

