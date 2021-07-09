Indorse Token (IND) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,218.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a market cap of $425,527.46 and approximately $3,218.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (IND) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

