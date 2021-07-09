Inex Project Hits Market Cap of $226,847.05 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 87.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Inex Project has a total market capitalization of $226,847.05 and $28.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inex Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Inex Project has traded down 88.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00121262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00165315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.44 or 0.99933099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00953895 BTC.

Inex Project Coin Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

