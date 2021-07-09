Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.22. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. Infinite Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software and provides cybersecurity consulting services to commercial businesses and government organizations in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated asset identification and vulnerability management and monitoring solution that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

